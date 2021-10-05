Kakao Chief Vows Not to Infringe on Livelihood of Smaller Stores

Photo : YONHAP News

Kakao founder and chairman Kim Beom-su issued an apology on Tuesday after controversy stirred up that the internet giant aggressively expanded and took away business from smaller competitors.The uproar began after Kim appeared as a witness at an inspection of government offices by the National Assembly’s National Policy Committee.He said Kakao will not, by any means, take on business that could infringe on small merchants’ livelihoods, adding that if it’s found to have meddled at all in such areas, it would immediately pull out. He then added that Kakao will actively seek ways to help small business districts.Kim made the remarks after ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Kim Byung-wook said a plan that Kakao revealed last month to assist small businesses was weak.Kakao Corporation will create a 300 billion won fund to assist its subcontractors and small businesses amid growing scrutiny by regulators and the public over its move to further expand operations and infringe on the livelihood of mom-and-pop stores.Kakao, the largest mobile technology company in the country, started out as a messenger app service provider and steadily expanded operations into shopping, mobility, content and finance.