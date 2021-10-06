Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

CIO Books NIS Chief as Part of Probe into Political Meddling Scandal

Written: 2021-10-06 10:59:05Updated: 2021-10-06 14:01:47

CIO Books NIS Chief as Part of Probe into Political Meddling Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) has booked National Intelligence Service Director Park Jie-won as part of its investigation into political meddling allegations against former Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl. 

The CIO booked Park on Tuesday for charges of violating the National Intelligence Service Act and the Public Official Election Act. 

The move came after Yoon, a leading presidential contender of the main opposition People Power Party(PPP), filed a complaint with the CIO on September 13 against three people, including Park and Cho Sung-eun. 

Yoon contends that Cho conspired with Park before she informed news media of allegations that the prosecution, while Yoon was prosecutor-general, incited the PPP to file complaints against pro-government figures.

Yoon then filed another complaint two days later against Park, accusing him of meddling in politics for mentioning during an interview a bribery case involving Yoon Woo-jin, former chief of the National Tax Service's Yongsan branch. 

Suspicions have been raised that the former top prosecutor had sought to cover up an investigation into Yoon, who is the elder brother of a former senior prosecutor close to the leading PPP presidential contender.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >