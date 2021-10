Photo : YONHAP News

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) on Wednesday raided the office and private residence of main opposition People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Jeong Jeom-sig.The office sent nine investigators to the locations as part of its probe into a political meddling scandal surrounding PPP presidential contender Yoon Seok-youl.The raid comes after the CIO searched the office of PPP Rep. Kim Woong last month. Kim is accused of receiving complaint files against pro-government figures ahead of last year's general elections from former senior prosecutor Son Jun-sung when Yoon was prosecutor-general.The CIO suspects the files made their way to Jeong before the party actually lodged a complaint against Open Minjoo Party chair Choe Kang-wook last year.