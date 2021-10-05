Inter-Korea N. Korean Propaganda Outlet Ramps Up Pressure on S. Korea to Change 'Approach'

North Korea's propaganda outlet is ramping up pressure on South Korea to change its "confrontational" approach and attitude towards the regime.



The North's Meari website on Wednesday delivered a statement from a research institute under the United Front Department, saying the two Koreas' impasse will continue unless South Korea moves words into action.



Calling Seoul's military exercise with Washington, military reinforcement and provocative statements against Pyongyang a "source for distrust and confrontation," the institute accused the South of lacking genuine will to improve inter-Korean ties.



The latest call echoes what North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said at the regime's rubber-stamp parliament last week, where he stressed that Seoul should rid itself of its confrontational attitude and display a will to improve ties through action.