S. Korean Ambassador Doesn't Expect Seoul-Tokyo Ties to Vastly Improve

South Korea's ambassador to Japan does not expect bilateral relations to vastly improve, despite the recent inauguration of the Fumio Kishida Cabinet.At a virtual parliamentary audit on Wednesday, South Korean Ambassador to Japan Kang Chang-il said he anticipates Prime Minister Kishida to be open to improving ties through high-level dialogue, given the high value he gave to diplomatic talks while serving as foreign minister.Kang said, however, that he does not foresee a "rapid change" in frayed ties, adding that Seoul will nonetheless continue to seek cooperation with the new Cabinet for a future-oriented development in relations.Regarding Tokyo's planned release of radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant, the ambassador said Seoul has clearly stated its opposition and the people's concerns, while urging for a halt to the plan.Kang added that the embassy has continuously communicated with those in Japan who oppose the water release plan and briefed the South Korean Foreign Ministry on the logic behind the sentiments.