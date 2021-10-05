Menu Content

Prosecutors Summon Key People Involved in Seongnam Development Scandal

Written: 2021-10-06 13:25:21Updated: 2021-10-06 14:53:56

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors have summoned key people tied up in favoritism and corruption allegations surrounding a land development project in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province.

According to sources within the judiciary on Wednesday, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office began questioning Lee Seong-mun, the former head of Hwacheon Daeyu, an asset management firm at the center of the scandal.

The prosecution reportedly questioned Lee on where the profits from the project were spent and how the operation of the company was funded.

Prosecutors also plan to question Lee Han-sung, the head of a company affiliate, which reportedly received 121 billion won in dividends over the past three years.

A senior official at the Seongnam Development Corporation, who participated in the selection of a consortium involving Hwacheon Daeyu as a preferred bidder, will also be summoned for questioning.
