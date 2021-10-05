No. of Registered Single-Person Households Surpass 40% for First Time

Photo : Getty Images Bank

The number of registered single-person households surpassed 40 percent for the first time.According to the Interior Ministry on Wednesday, there were nine-point-37 million single-person households as of late September, which is 40-point-one percent of all households.Two-person households took up 23-point-eight percent, followed by four-person households at 19 percent, and three-person households at 17-point-one percent.As households of four people or more plunged over six percentage points from 2016, the average number of people per household came to two-point-21.Due to the rising number of single-person households, the number of total households reached an all-time high of 23-point-38 million.Meanwhile, the registered population hit 51-point-67 million as of late September, down more than four-thousand-700, or zero-point-01 percent from three months earlier.