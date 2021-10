Photo : YONHAP News

Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol reaffirmed that the nation is planning to begin transitioning into the so-called “With COVID-19” system in phases from as early as late October.At a parliamentary audit on Wednesday, Kwon said the transition will likely begin in late October or early November, when the vaccination rate for seniors surpasses 90 percent and 80 percent for adults over 18.The minister, however, stressed that the transition should be carried out in steps to protect those who have yet to be vaccinated or considered to be at high risk of infection.Kwon also pledged to draw up a sustainable quarantine system where damage to public health is minimized as a balance is sought between quarantine and people's livelihoods.In a bid to minimize fatalities, the minister promised to enhance effectiveness of treatment in serious cases.