Rival Parties Hold Televised Debates among Primary Candidates

The country's top two political parties both held respective televised debates among their presidential primary candidates on Tuesday.Contenders within the ruling Democratic Party(DP) clashed over favoritism and corruption allegations surrounding a land development project in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, while frontrunner Gov. Lee Jae-myung was mayor.Former DP leader Lee Nak-yon held the governor accountable for the scandal, saying it has become a large burden for the party ahead of the presidential race in March.Gov. Lee fought back, saying the ex-leader should acknowledge his fault in causing housing prices to soar while he was prime minister.Among the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) candidates, former Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl was mostly targeted for his claim that a rising number of people who don't support the party have registered membership.Yoon and rival presidential contender Hong Joon-pyo also locked horns over reducing the number of public servants.