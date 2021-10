Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has requested that access to jeonse loans for people who need to rent a place to live is protected, even as the government tightens rules to curb snowballing household debt.According to presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee on Wednesday, Moon made the call after being briefed on the administration's plans to change the loan system for young people.Earlier, the Land Ministry had announced revised regulations that will allow young people to take out loans for jeonse, which is a large, one-time rental deposit made in lieu of monthly rent and returned at the end of a lease.