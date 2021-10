Photo : YONHAP News

Dozens of new words related to Hallyu, or the Korean Wave, have been added into the Oxford English Dictionary(OED), among them "aegyo", "fighting" and "daebak".The Guardian reported Tuesday that the Korean cultural wave swept through OED editorial offices and 26 new words of Korean origin have been added to its latest edition.The new words relate to Korean food, music, tradition and society such as "mukbang," broadcast shows focused on eating, and "manhwa," the Korean term for comics.The dictionary also defines Hallyu as the increase in international interest in South Korea and its popular culture, including music, film, television, fashion and food.The OED said the inclusion of the words was in recognition of a shift in language usage beyond the English-speaking world.