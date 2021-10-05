S. Korea's Foreign Reserves Touch New High Last Month

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's foreign reserves have recorded another all-time high of 463-point-97 billion dollars as of the end of September, according to Bank of Korea data on Wednesday.The figure is up by 40 million dollars from the previous month, replacing the record set in late August. The central bank cited an increase in profits from investments in foreign currency assets.Forex reserves consist of securities and deposits denominated in foreign currencies, International Monetary Fund reserve positions, special drawing rights and gold bullion.Foreign securities rose by one billion to over 419 billion dollars in September, accounting for more than 90 percent of total reserves.As of the end of August, South Korea had the world's eighth-largest reserves. China topped the list with over three trillion dollars, followed by Japan and Switzerland at both over one trillion dollars.