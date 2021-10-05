Over 20% of Teens Reserved Vaccines in First Day of Signups

Photo : YONHAP News

Over 20 percent of nearly 900-thousand 16- and 17-year olds made an appointment on the first day of COVID-19 vaccine reservations for the age group.According to the state vaccine task force, 20-point-eight percent of 899-thousand teens signed up within the first four hours of opening up to midnight, meaning one in five 16- or 17-year olds has reserved a spot.Reservations will remain open until 6 p.m. on October 29, with inoculations to run from October 18 to November 13. The teens are set to receive the Pfizer vaccine.Authorities advise students to get vaccinated but stressed that those who do not will not be dealt disadvantageously at school. However, those with underlying conditions are especially urged to receive a vaccine because they are twice more likely to develop a severe case when infected.Booster shot reservations for high-risk groups and seniors 60 and older also opened Tuesday evening, and about 680 people have signed up. They will receive the Pfizer or Moderna shot, starting October 25.