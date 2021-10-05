Bali to Selectively Welcome Tourists Again, Incl. from S. Korea, on Oct. 14

Photo : YONHAP News

The Indonesian resort island of Bali will begin partially accepting foreign tourists again from October 14.According to local media, the country's Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said on Monday that the island's international airport will begin welcoming arrivals from a select number of countries, including South Korea, China and Japan.The minister said every arriving passenger must have proof of a booked hotel stay for a minimum eight days of required quarantine at their own expense.Bali has not accepted foreign travelers since April 2020. Daily COVID-19 cases in Indonesia have dropped to below two-thousand in recent days after peaking at 56-thousand in mid-July.Entry regulations are being eased as the capital city of Jakarta - which had been shuttered on spiking delta variant cases - also reopened its movie theaters on September 16.