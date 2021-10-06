Menu Content

PM Orders All-out Quarantine Measures on Eradicating ASF

Written: 2021-10-06 18:24:52Updated: 2021-10-06 19:24:37

PM Orders All-out Quarantine Measures on Eradicating ASF

Photo : YONHAP News

Following the confirmed outbreak of African swine fever(ASF) in Gangwon Province, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum has ordered the agriculture minister to swiftly cull and bury the pigs of the infected farm.

Kim called for thorough quarantine measures, including a standstill order as well as efforts to quickly identify the outbreak's source.

He asked related agencies and local authorities to cooperate and utilize all available resources for disinfection work and for the operation of guard posts to control access.

The prime minister also directed the environment minister to inspect fence facilities, not only in the affected area, but also across Gyeonggi and Gangwon Provinces to keep wild boars at bay. 

To prevent the boars from spreading the virus, Kim ordered efforts to eliminate the source of contamination, including through capturing the animals or collecting their corpses.
