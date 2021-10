Photo : YONHAP News

The minor opposition Justice Party will choose its presidential candidate in a final primary vote next Tuesday between two contenders, Rep. Sim Sang-jung and former party chair Lee Jeong-mi.The party said Wednesday it is holding the runoff ballot after the first round of voting held since Friday did not produce a candidate with majority support.In the first round, Sim won 46-point-four percent of votes and Lee just under 38 percent.South Korea's presidential election is slated for next March.