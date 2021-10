Photo : YONHAP News

Another batch of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines will arrive in the country on Thursday.According to the state vaccine task force on Wednesday, a Korean Air flight carrying nearly two-point-63 million doses will arrive at Incheon International Airport on Thursday afternoon.The South Korean government secured 40 million doses of the Moderna vaccine through a direct contract and the latest shipment is part of that.Separately, the government secured an additional 450-thousand Moderna shots through a bilateral agreement with Romania.Including the Thursday shipment and the doses from Romania, the country has so far received over 17-point-87 million doses of the Moderna vaccine.