Chung Holds Talks with Top Diplomats of France, Luxemburg, Hungary

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong held talks with his counterparts from France, Luxembourg and Hungary on Wednesday in Paris.The Foreign Ministry said Chung held the talks on the sidelines of the Ministerial Council Meeting of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development(OECD).In the meeting with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian, Chung discussed the relations of the two countries, responses to COVID-19 and climate change and the Korean Peninsula situation.The diplomats assessed that their nations have maintained essential exchanges despite the pandemic and worked together to deal with climate change and agreed to continue cooperation.In the meeting with Luxembourg's top diplomat, Jean Asselborn, Chung discussed ways to develop relations between the two nations as next year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties.Chung and Asselborn agreed to closely cooperate to enhance relations in trade and culture, as well as people-to-people exchanges.The foreign minister then discussed bilateral relations, trade and cooperation with the Visegrad Group of four central European states - the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia - with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto.