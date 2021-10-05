Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

S. Korea Posts Current Account Surplus for 16th Month in August

Written: 2021-10-07 08:57:11Updated: 2021-10-07 15:52:55

S. Korea Posts Current Account Surplus for 16th Month in August

Photo : KBS News

South Korea posted a current account surplus for the 16th consecutive month in August on the back of a surplus in the service account. 

According to tentative data from the central Bank of Korea(BOK) on Thursday, the country's current account surplus came to seven-point-51 billion U.S. dollars in August. 

It’s the 16th straight month a surplus has been logged since May last year and the surplus grew 870 million dollars from a year ago. 

Exports rose by 31-point-two percent on-year to 52-point-two billion dollars, while imports gained 42-point-four percent on-year to 46-point-six billion dollars.  

The service sector posted a surplus of one billion dollars in August, a turnaround from a deficit of 80 million dollars in July. The August figure marks the second largest surplus since October 2008, when it posted one-point-48 billion dollars. 

The surplus in the service sector was driven by a spike in the transport account surplus, which posted one-point-52 million dollars in August, soaring from a surplus of 420 million dollars a year earlier.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >