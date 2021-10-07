KDCA Reports 2,427 COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

More than 24-hundred new COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday amid a continued surge in infections.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) on Thursday, two-thousand-427 COVID-19 cases were detected throughout Wednesday, raising the total caseload to 325-thousand-804.The daily tally jumped nearly 400 from the previous day to remain above two-thousand for the second day. The nation reported four-digit cases for the 93rd consecutive day since July 7, with no signs of a letup.Of the new cases, 24-hundred were local transmissions, while 27 were from overseas.The greater metro area accounted for 78-point-four percent of local cases, reporting one-thousand-882. Non-capital areas added 518 cases.Eight more deaths have been reported, raising the death toll to two-thousand-544. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-78 percent and the number of critically ill patients jumped by 21 from the previous day to 375.