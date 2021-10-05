7 Nations Discuss AUKUS, COVID-19 Responses

Photo : YONHAP News

Vice foreign ministers of South Korea and six other countries held talks on Wednesday to discuss their responses to COVID-19 and a new three-way defense alliance called AUKUS.According to Seoul's Foreign Ministry, Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-moon attended the phone talks chaired by U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.The vice ministers of South Korea, the U.S., Japan, Australia, New Zealand, India and Vietnam have held phone or video-linked discussions regularly since their first meeting in March of last year.According to the ministry, in the latest talks, the U.S. and Australia explained AUKUS, a new three-way strategic alliance among the U.S., Britain and Australia.Vice Minister Choi reportedly conveyed the Seoul government's position that it hopes the AUKUS will contribute to regional peace and stability.After being briefed on the September QUAD summit involving the leaders of the U.S., Japan, Australia and India, the vice minister said South Korea is open to cooperation with any regional consultative body if it corresponds with Seoul's principle of openness and transparency and contributes to regional and global peace and prosperity.The diplomats also shared the COVID-19 situations in their countries and exchanged opinions on the development, production and donation of vaccines to improve vaccine access.