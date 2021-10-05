S. Korea Issues FX Stabilization Bonds at Second-Lowest Rates

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government has sold one-point-three billion dollars in foreign exchange stabilization bonds at the second-lowest rates.According to the Finance Ministry, the government on Thursday sold U.S. dollar-denominated bonds worth 500 million dollars with a maturity of ten years and five-year euro-denominated debt worth 700 million dollars.Currency stabilization bonds are designed to raise money needed for the government.The ministry said the dollar bonds carry a yield of one-point-77 percent, or 25 basis points more than the rate of U.S. ten-year Treasuries, while the euro bonds carry a yield of minus zero-point-05 percent, or 13 basis points above the five-year Euro Mid-Swap rate.The bonds were issued at the second-lowest rates, indicating foreign investors' strong demand, while the additional interest rates for the foreign bonds are the lowest on record.Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said that the successful sale of the bonds reaffirmed the confidence foreign investors have in the Korean economy despite the growing uncertainties in the global financial market.