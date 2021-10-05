Menu Content

N. Korea Vows to Boost Friendship With China On Anniversary

Written: 2021-10-07 10:53:03Updated: 2021-10-07 14:28:40

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea reiterated its intent to further strengthen relations with China as Wednesday marked the 72nd anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic ties.

In a statement posted on its website on Wednesday, the North’s Foreign Ministry said Pyongyang maintains its stance that it will join China in building socialism and the struggle for peace and stability in the region. 

Citing that their leaders have held summits five times since March 2018, the North said it will exert all-out efforts to boost and advance friendly ties with China that will be envied by the world. 

Amid the deepening conflict between the U.S. and China, the North has blatantly taken Beijing’s side. 

In particular, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has sent congratulatory letters to Chinese President Xi Jinping on key occasions, including the 60th anniversary in July to mark the of signing the China-North Korea Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance.
