Samsung Electronics Ranked 7th in Most Attractive IT Employer

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics ranked seventh on a list of the most desirable IT companies to work for.Universum, one of the global leaders in employer branding, said Thursday that the South Korean electronics giant placed seventh in the IT category on this year’s list of the World’s Most Attractive Employers.Some 26-thousand-800 college students majoring in IT in key economies, including the U.S., China, Japan, Britain, France and India, selected Samsung Electronics as one of the world's most attractive employers.From 2016 to last year, Universum had asked college students majoring in IT or engineering about their most preferred employers. Samsung Electronics had consistently made the top ten list.This year marked the first time for the consulting firm to survey IT majors separately from engineering majors.Google was the most attractive employer among IT majors followed by Microsoft, IBM, Apple, Amazon and Intel.