Operations between Chinese, N. Korean Ports Apparently Resumed in July

Photo : YONHAP News

Observers have speculated that North Korea may open its borders after keeping them shut for over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Insiders made such speculations on Thursday after the World Health Organization(WHO) said last week it began shipping COVID-19 medical supplies into the reclusive state.In a weekly monitoring report released last Friday, the WHO said it started the shipment of essential COVID-19 supplies through the Chinese port of Dalian for “strategic stockpiling and further dispatch” to the North.Observers believe shipments resumed late last month given that the report was centered on details dating between September 20 and 26.Operations between the Port of Dalian and the North’s Nampo Port were suspended in July of last year after the North raised its emergency quarantine system to the highest level.At the time, Edwin Salvador, the WHO Representative to the North, said Pyongyang halted services after a COVID-19 case was reported in the Chinese port.The North has kept its borders shut tight and refused outside assistance since the pandemic began last year.