Investigation into Air Force NCO’s Alleged Assault, Death Leads to 15 Indictments

An investigation into the alleged sexual assault and apparent suicide of an Air Force master sergeant has yielded 15 indictments, though none involving senior officials that handled the initial case.According to military prosecutors on Thursday, 25 people linked to the case were booked, of which 15 were indicted. Charges against the other ten were dropped due to lack of evidence. Thirteen others, who were not booked, will be handed reprimands for misconduct.Military prosecutors came short of indicting senior officials that supervised the initial investigation, who were partially blamed by the public for the victim’s death for allegedly attempting to cover it up.Charges against two others accused of inflicting secondary damage by leaking information about the victim were also dropped due to a lack of evidence.Another master sergeant was charged with a forcible indecent act and inflicting bodily harm after he allegedly groped the woman as they returned to base in the central city of Seosan following a private gathering in March.There were suspicions that the woman's superiors tried to persuade her to reach a settlement and conceal the case before she was found dead at her on-base residence on May 22.