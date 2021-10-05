Govt Official Calls to Lower Digital Tax Base for Manufacturing Sector

Photo : YONHAP News

A finance ministry official called to sufficiently lower the digital tax base for the manufacturing sector, even after a global tax scheme is agreed upon and a minimum tax rate is implemented.According to the Finance Ministry on Thursday, Deputy Minister for International Affairs Yoon Tae-sik made the call at a ministerial meeting of the OECD Council.Yoon emphasized the need for sufficient "substance-based carve-outs," consisting of a reduction in the tax base on which the minimum tax of 15 percent will be applied based on employee compensation and tangible assets.The OECD and Group of 20(G20) earlier announced a tentative pact on digital taxes endorsed by 130 out of 139 countries.Under Pillar One, multinational companies with annual combined sales of 20 billion euros, or 27 trillion won, with a profit rate of ten percent, will be required to pay taxes in their home country, as well as in countries where they offer services for profit.Pillar Two requires companies with annual combined sales of over 750 million euros, or one-point-one trillion won, to pay a minimum 15-percent tax to prevent them from dodging them by operating an affiliate in countries that impose lower taxes.