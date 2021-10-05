Menu Content

Health Minister: Talks Must Begin on Public Sperm Bank System

Written: 2021-10-07 14:35:33Updated: 2021-10-07 15:52:16

Photo : YONHAP News

Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol has called for the establishment of public sperm banks in South Korea.

Speaking at a parliamentary audit session on Thursday, Kwon said legal and social preparation must be made to launch public sperm banks like other countries, adding it's better to introduce them as a public service rather than through unofficial channels of private firms. 

Pointing out that 70 percent of Koreans still think negatively about having a child without getting married, the minister promised to conduct ample public discussions before forming a general consensus. 

South Korea is the only OECD member nation that lacks a public sperm bank system. 

The issue once again came under the spotlight when Japanese TV personality Sayuri, who resides in Seoul, became a single mother using a sperm bank and artificial insemination in Japan last year.
