Health Minister: Talks Must Begin on Public Sperm Bank System

Photo : YONHAP News

Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol has called for the establishment of public sperm banks in South Korea.Speaking at a parliamentary audit session on Thursday, Kwon said legal and social preparation must be made to launch public sperm banks like other countries, adding it's better to introduce them as a public service rather than through unofficial channels of private firms.Pointing out that 70 percent of Koreans still think negatively about having a child without getting married, the minister promised to conduct ample public discussions before forming a general consensus.South Korea is the only OECD member nation that lacks a public sperm bank system.The issue once again came under the spotlight when Japanese TV personality Sayuri, who resides in Seoul, became a single mother using a sperm bank and artificial insemination in Japan last year.