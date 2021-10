Photo : KBS

A South Korean animated series titled “The Curious World of Linda” won the Outstanding Animation award at The Catalyst Content Festival.The 23-episode series follows main character Linda on imaginary adventures fueled by her curiosity at her family's Curiosity Shop.Taktoon Enterprise produced the animation and KBS, the Seoul Business Agency and SK Broadband invested in its production.The series previously won the Best Kids TV series award at the Animation Celebration Fest and also the Best Preschool Program award at the Asia Academy Creative Awards. It was also nominated in the Best Asian Animation award section at the Asia Contents Awards.