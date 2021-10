Photo : YONHAP News

The Unification Ministry has approved requests by South Korean civic groups to send medical supplies to North Korea.A ministry official, who declined to be identified, said on Thursday that inter-Korean humanitarian exchanges must be viewed separately from political and military situations.The official said medical and nutritional aid projects for vulnerable groups in North Korea, including children and pregnant women, are essential.Regarding the ministry's previous approvals in July, the official said necessary steps are being taken to ensure the smooth shipment of the goods to the North .The government promised to provide some ten billion won to civil groups to support medical and nutritional aid projects in North Korea last month.