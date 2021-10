Photo : KBS News

Over 30 percent of nearly 900-thousand 16- and 17-year olds have made an appointment for COVID-19 vaccines as of Thursday, or the third day of the reservation period for the age group.According to the state vaccine task force, 33-point-two percent of some 899-thousand teens in the group have signed up as of 12 a.m. Thursday.Reservations will remain open until 6 p.m. on October 29, with inoculations to run from October 18 to November 13. The teens are set to receive the Pfizer vaccine.Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) Commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong advised children and teens to get inoculated, stressing that the vaccination’s benefits outweigh risks.Vaccinations will not be compulsory for teens and the government is leaving it to the discretion of their parents or guardians.