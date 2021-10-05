Menu Content

Domestic

Prosecution Seeks Warrant to Arrest S. Korean Lawmaker's Rapper Son

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution has sought an arrest warrant for the son of Rep. Chang Je-won of the main opposition People Power Party(PPP), Chang Yong-joon who is suspected of assaulting a police officer seeking to test him for drunk driving.

According to the legal community on Thursday, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office decided earlier in the day to call for a court warrant to arrest the rapper who performs under his stage name of “NO:EL.” Last Friday, the police filed charges against the 21-year-old on violation of the road traffic act, injuring and obstruction of duty. 

The Seoul Central District Court will hold a hearing on Tuesday of next week to decide whether to issue the warrant for the accused. 

After driving a Mercedes-Benz into another vehicle near St. Mary's Hospital in southern Seoul on September 18, Chang refused to take a sobriety test and head-butted the police officer instead. 

The road traffic violation charge covers refusing to take an breathalyzer test, driving without a license and property damage, but does not charge him for drunk driving. 

Chang was booked on a separate charge in April for assaulting a pedestrian in Busan. He was also sentenced to a suspended jail term for drunk driving last year.
