S. Korea, US Discuss Iran Nuke Deal

Photo : YONHAP News

First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun discussed with U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley regarding Iran’s nuclear deal amid signs the stalled talks the issue on may soon resume.The Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that during the phone conversation with Malley earlier in the day, Choi was briefed on the current situation regarding multilateral negotiations to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action(JCPOA) aimed at curbing Tehran’s nuclear program.Choi said South Korea will continue providing diplomatic assistance needed for the revival of the Iran deal while considering the importance of the Seoul-Tehran relations.Malley assessed South Korea’s cooperation and called for Seoul’s continued constructive role on the matter.According to foreign media outlets, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said his country received a “positive message” from the West, adding talks on reviving the deal will resume soon in Vienna.Iran has demanded the U.S. release frozen Iranian assets as a precondition for resuming nuclear talks.Around seven billion dollars that South Korea used to purchase Iranian oil has been tied up at two South Korean banks since the U.S. put the Iranian central bank on its sanctions list in 2018.