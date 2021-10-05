Survey: Nearly 70% of Adolescents Willing to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

Photo : YONHAP News

A survey shows that nearly seven out of 10 adolescents in South Korea are willing to take COVID-19 vaccine even though the government has left it up to the discretion of their parents or their legal guardians.According to the state vaccination task force on Thursday, 69-point-one percent of those aged 12 to 17 responded that they will certainly or probably receive coronavirus vaccine shots.Over 270-thousand people falling into the age bracket ranging from sixth-grade elementary school students to second-year high school students, as well as 341-thousand parents participated in the survey.Among the parents, over 72 percent said they are willing to recommend their children get vaccinated.Asked whether they think the vaccine is efficient against the virus, 57-point-three percent of the students and 69-point-five percent of the parents said so. As for the safety of the vaccine, 50-point-nine percent of the students and 57-point-six percent of the parents said they believe so.