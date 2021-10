Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea defeated Syria in a World Cup Asian qualifier on Thursday thanks to a dramatic goal from captain Son Heung-min.The national football team led by coach Paulo Bento defeated Syria 2-1 in the third Group A match in the final Asian qualifying round at Ansan Wa Stadium.Tottenham Hotspur star Son scored a goal in the 89th minute to help South Korea secure the win.South Korea has so far captured three wins and one draw in the qualifying round, garnering the team seven points.Team Korea will depart for Tehran on Saturday to play Iran for the fourth Group A match on Tuesday.