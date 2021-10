Photo : YONHAP News

A state-run think tank has assessed that the economy’s recovery is slowing down and facing increased downside risks.The Korea Development Institute(KDI) made the assessment in its October report released on Thursday, saying that not only is the recovery stagnating but downside risks are growing with rising global uncertainties.The KDI said the decline in the in-person service industry deepened amid the resurgence of COVID-19 and prolonged enforcement of strict quarantine measures. It added that instability in the supply of raw materials dampened manufacturers' business sentiment.It marks the first KDI mention of "downside risks" for the economy since April.In May, the KDI assessed that the economy was recovering modestly for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic and maintained the assessment for the following months.