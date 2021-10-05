Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Samsung Electronics' Quarterly Sales Likely Top 70 Tln Won for First Time

Written: 2021-10-08 09:42:01Updated: 2021-10-08 10:56:24

Samsung Electronics' Quarterly Sales Likely Top 70 Tln Won for First Time

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics' quarterly sales are expected to have surpassed 70 trillion won for the first time in the third quarter on the back of strong sales of chips and new foldable smartphones. 

The tech giant announced its preliminary figures on Friday, with sales for the July-September period standing at 73 trillion won, up nine-point-02 percent from a year earlier. 
 
It marks the first time Samsung's quarterly sales have topped 70 trillion won, breaking the previous record of 67 trillion won set in the third quarter of last year. 

Operating profit jumped 27-point-94 percent on-year to 15-point-eight trillion won. 

It marks the second largest operating profit since the third quarter of 2018, when the firm posted a record 17-point-57 trillion won during the global semiconductor boom. 

Operating profit for the whole year is expected to surpass 50 trillion won.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >