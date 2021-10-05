Samsung Electronics' Quarterly Sales Likely Top 70 Tln Won for First Time

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics' quarterly sales are expected to have surpassed 70 trillion won for the first time in the third quarter on the back of strong sales of chips and new foldable smartphones.The tech giant announced its preliminary figures on Friday, with sales for the July-September period standing at 73 trillion won, up nine-point-02 percent from a year earlier.It marks the first time Samsung's quarterly sales have topped 70 trillion won, breaking the previous record of 67 trillion won set in the third quarter of last year.Operating profit jumped 27-point-94 percent on-year to 15-point-eight trillion won.It marks the second largest operating profit since the third quarter of 2018, when the firm posted a record 17-point-57 trillion won during the global semiconductor boom.Operating profit for the whole year is expected to surpass 50 trillion won.