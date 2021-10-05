Menu Content

Domestic

Daily COVID-19 Cases above 2,000 for Third Day

Written: 2021-10-08 09:43:35Updated: 2021-10-08 10:17:57

Photo : YONHAP News

More than 21-hundred new COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday amid a continued surge in infections. 

According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA), two-thousand-176 COVID-19 cases were detected throughout Thursday, raising the total caseload to 327-thousand-976.  

The daily tally dropped by almost 250 from the previous day but remained above two-thousand for the third day in a row. The nation reported four-digit cases for the 94th consecutive day since July 7.   

Of the new cases, two-thousand-145 were local transmissions, while 31 were from overseas.

The greater metro area accounted for 77 percent of local cases, reporting one-thousand-651. Non-capital areas added 494 cases.

Ten more deaths have been reported, raising the death toll to two-thousand-554. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-78 percent and the number of critically ill patients rose by two from the previous day to 377.
