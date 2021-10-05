S. Korea Raises Greenhouse Gas Reduction Goal from 26.3% to 40%

Photo : Getty Images Bank

South Korea has sharply raised the target for its greenhouse gas reduction from 26-point-three percent to 40 percent by 2030.A presidential committee on carbon neutrality and related ministries announced the revised target on Friday.Under the revised goal, South Korea aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent from the emissions levels of 2018 by 2030, allocating reduction goals for individual sectors.The move comes after the nation declared its plan to go carbon neutral by 2050 and parliament passed a law on the climate crisis response in August, requiring a reduction of more than 35 percent in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.The committee plans to finalize the goal on October 18 after gathering opinions from various sectors.Following Cabinet approval, the government plans to announce its revised goal, or the nationally determined contribution(NDC), at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties(COP26) set for November.