Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Foreign Ministry: Issue Raised with China on Illegal Distribution of ‘Squid Game’

Written: 2021-10-08 11:03:52Updated: 2021-10-08 15:46:13

Foreign Ministry: Issue Raised with China on Illegal Distribution of ‘Squid Game’

Photo : YONHAP News

The Foreign Ministry said it has spoken to Beijing about the illegal distribution of the hit Netflix show “Squid Game” in China. 

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Choi Young-sam made the remark on Thursday when asked about copyright infringement of South Korean content in China. 

Choi said overseas diplomatic missions and related government agencies, together with local authorities, have been monitoring infringement activities and responding to reports of violations. 

He said the Foreign Ministry will continue to work closely with related ministries, including the culture ministry, to prevent South Korean cultural content from falling victim to copyright infringement and swiftly address any violations. 

Though Netflix is not available in China, “Squid Game” is being distributed there via some 60 illegal websites, according to South Korea’s Ambassador to China Jang Ha-sung. He gave the statement on Wednesday during a parliamentary inspection of government offices.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >