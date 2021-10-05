Foreign Ministry: Issue Raised with China on Illegal Distribution of ‘Squid Game’

Photo : YONHAP News

The Foreign Ministry said it has spoken to Beijing about the illegal distribution of the hit Netflix show “Squid Game” in China.Foreign Ministry spokesperson Choi Young-sam made the remark on Thursday when asked about copyright infringement of South Korean content in China.Choi said overseas diplomatic missions and related government agencies, together with local authorities, have been monitoring infringement activities and responding to reports of violations.He said the Foreign Ministry will continue to work closely with related ministries, including the culture ministry, to prevent South Korean cultural content from falling victim to copyright infringement and swiftly address any violations.Though Netflix is not available in China, “Squid Game” is being distributed there via some 60 illegal websites, according to South Korea’s Ambassador to China Jang Ha-sung. He gave the statement on Wednesday during a parliamentary inspection of government offices.