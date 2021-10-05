Yoon, Hong, Yoo, Won Make PPP's 2nd Cutoff

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) has cut down the number of its presidential contenders from eight to four following its second elimination round.The party’s election management committee announced on Friday that former Jeju Governor Won Hee-ryong, former lawmaker Yoo Seong-min, former Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl and Rep. Hong Joon-pyo will move on in the primary race.The election committee did not disclose how the four ranked or how many votes each candidate secured in line with the Public Official Election Act. The results were based on a poll of party members, which accounted for 30 percent, and the general public, which accounted for 70 percent.The four finalists will engage in a series of ten TV debates before the PPP selects its official candidate on November 5. The first debate is scheduled for Monday.In the final round, votes by party members and a national poll will each account for 50 percent.Now out of the race are former Incheon Mayor Ahn Sang-soo, former chief of the Board of Audit and Inspection Choe Jae-hyeong, Rep. Ha Tae-keung and former Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn.