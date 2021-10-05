DP Chief Stresses Unity among Pres. Contenders ahead of Primary Outcome

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party(DP) leader Song Young-gil on Friday emphasized unity among the party's presidential contenders, regardless of who wins the primary race.Two days before the party is set to decide its presidential candidate, Song told the Supreme Council that the party leadership will do its best to ensure that the DP secures a fourth term in office through a "one team" mentality.Song stressed that all four contenders share camaraderie from the country's pro-democracy movement and the spirit of the Kim Dae-jung, Roh Moo-hyun and Moon Jae-in administrations.This comes amid fueled competition, where remarks were made suggesting a possible objection to the primary results.On Thursday, Rep. Sul Hoon of former DP leader Lee Nak-yon's camp claimed that over 30 percent of Lee's supporters have said they will not vote for the DP if Lee's rival Gyeonggi Gov. Lee Jae-myung wins the primary.The Gyeonggi governor has been embroiled in controversy surrounding favoritism and corruption allegations linked to a land development project in Seongnam City, which was launched when he was mayor.