UNGA First Committee Expresses Concerns over N. Korea Missile Launches

Written: 2021-10-08 11:45:43Updated: 2021-10-08 15:42:59

Photo : YONHAP News

The UN General Assembly First Committee, which deals with disarmament and international security matters, has expressed concerns over North Korea’s nuclear and missile activities. 

According to the Voice of America on Friday, UN members also called on Pyongyang to take substantial steps to completely denuclearize and observe UN sanctions. 

Italy’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Stefano Stefanile said the North’s repeated ballistic missile launches undermine regional and international security and are a matter of serious concern. 

Aidan Liddle, Britain’s permanent representative to the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, stressed the need to keep sanctions on North Korea in the wake of the latest missile launches. 

He said Pyongyang’s recent ballistic missile activities are a clear indication that sanctions targeting these prohibited programs must remain and be strictly enforced by the international community.

Meanwhile, the North’s representative to the meeting called the criticism by European countries a hypocritical move seeking a unilateral and hostile policy against North Korea.
