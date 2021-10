Photo : YONHAP News

The government will expand COVID-19 patients allowed to be treated at home to include those under age 70 with minor or no symptoms.The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said on Friday that the home treatment program will be allowed upon a patient's consent when it is deemed unnecessary for them to be hospitalized.Until now, only minors and their parents or legal guardians were allowed to be treated at home.These patients will be monitored by medical personnel in their region, while treatment will be conducted and prescriptions issued virtually. Emergency communication will operate around-the-clock and transportation to medical facilities will be on stand-by.As of Friday, three-thousand-328 patients were receiving treatment at home, with 97-point-one percent being in the capital region.