NRO Chief: New Recon Satellite Systems Allow Better N. Korea Assessment

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office(NRO) said new reconnaissance satellites have allowed a better assessment of the situation in North Korea.According to Bloomberg, NRO Director Christopher Scolese said on Thursday that two new U.S. spy satellite systems are providing insight into areas of the communist regime that had been difficult to survey in the past.Declining to identify the satellites, Scolese said they were launched last year as demos and both were developed using a combination of commercial components and processes and government-sponsored capabilities.Having gone from concept to orbit in less than three years, the systems also have captured imagery of the Afghanistan evacuation and disaster relief in Haiti.Established in 1961, the clandestine agency is known to build satellites to collect imagery and signals intelligence to support other agencies' intelligence products and services.