PPP Rep. Reiterates No Memory of Conversation with Election-Meddling Informant

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition People Power Party(PPP) lawmaker Kim Woong reiterated that he does not recall a phone conversation with Cho Sung-eun, an informant in the election-meddling scandal involving former Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl.The remark runs counter to local media reports in September of a partial transcript of an alleged conversation between Kim and Cho, in which Kim asks Cho to file complaints against pro-government figures ahead of the 2020 general elections.Speaking to reporters before a parliamentary audit on Friday, Kim said there is nothing in the reported transcript that is problematic, adding that he has not heard anything about it.Claiming that the information the prosecution obtained through digital forensics is being leaked to certain media outlets, Kim said it could be considered a crime.The first-term lawmaker also criticized those allegedly leaking the information for attempting to cover up other allegations about the Seongnam development scandal linked to Gyeonggi Gov. Lee Jae-myung.