Military Prosecutors Seek 15 Yr. Sentence for Air Force NCO in Sexual Assault Case

Military prosecutors are seeking a 15-year prison term for an Air Force noncommissioned officer(NCO) accused of sexually assaulting a fellow NCO, who died in an apparent suicide in May.The sentence was requested at a final hearing on Friday, after the defendant, surnamed Jang, was indicted on charges of forcible indecent act and causing bodily harm.Prosecutors called for a strict punishment as Jang's crimes have damaged the military's efforts to root out sexual crimes and that such acts could weaken the military's combat capacity.For the first time since the reported incident, Jang apologized to the woman's family, saying he will seek forgiveness for the rest of his life and even after death.Jang is accused of allegedly groping the NCO as they returned to base in the central city of Seosan following a private gathering in March. He then reportedly threatened to take his own life should the woman report the incident.