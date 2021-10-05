Menu Content

Violators of At-Home Treatment Quarantine to Wear Tracking Bracelet

Written: 2021-10-08 14:30:50Updated: 2021-10-08 14:47:23

Violators of At-Home Treatment Quarantine to Wear Tracking Bracelet

Photo : YONHAP News

While the government will now allow non-serious COVID-19 patients under 70 to be treated at home, those who violate quarantine orders will be obligated to wear an electronic tracking bracelet dubbed a "safety band". 

According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters on Friday, those subject to home treatment will be required to use a quarantine mobile app to help authorities keep track of their whereabouts.

Violators of the infectious disease law will face either a maximum one-year prison term or a fine of ten million won or less. They will also have to wear the safety band, and if they refuse, be forced into quarantine at a state-run facility.

Quarantine for at-home patients will be lifted ten days after they test positive. Fully vaccinated family members won't be required to go under a 14-day quarantine after the treatment so long as they test negative.

But if family members have yet to complete vaccination, they won't be exempt from the 14-day quarantine.
