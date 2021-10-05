Starbucks Coffee Korea Postpones Annual Winter E-Frequency Event

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean unit of Starbucks Corporation has decided to postpone its annual winter e-frequency promotional event by about two weeks.According to Starbucks Coffee Korea on Friday, the event, initially scheduled to begin Tuesday, will be delayed to October 28. It added this is the first time it is postponing a planned major event.The time will be used to evaluate whether the coffee giant is sufficiently staffed to handle the execution of the upcoming seasonal program. The Halloween event, however, will proceed as planned.The decision comes after store employees launched a protest the previous day over the stressful workload stemming from marketing events that involve limited edition merchandise.Earlier, Starbucks Coffee Korea CEO Song Ho-seop issued an apology for forcing the exhaustive work due to a lack of preparation in marketing, and pledged to address employees’ grievances.