Households' Stockholdings Top 1,000 Trillion Won for First Time

Photo : YONHAP News

As appetite for stock investments continues on a feverish streak, the outstanding value of households’ stockholdings has surpassed the one-thousand trillion mark for the first time.According to the Bank of Korea(BOK) Friday, household stockholdings came to one-thousand-31-point-nine trillion won as of the end of June.The BOK data also said that net financial funds held by households and non-profit organizations came to 24-point-five trillion won in the second quarter, down from 62-point-eight trillion on-year.A net fund refers to financial assets minus financial liabilities, and is regarded as a household's surplus money. The central bank believes the drop in the April to June period is due to the recovery in private spending and increase in home purchases.Households and non-profit agencies invested in local and foreign stocks worth a combined 32 trillion won in the second quarter, down from 49 trillion won in the first.